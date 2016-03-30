Fallen Olive Oil Soufflé Cake

This delicious and unconventional cake called pão de ló from Nuno Mendes at Taberna do Mercado in London is like a fallen soufflé crossed with an olive oil cake with a creamy center. Mendes likes guests to dig into the cake with their spoons straight from the platter. Slideshow: More Cake Recipes
Preheat the oven to 350°. Line an 8-inch round cake pan with parchment paper, allowing a 3-inch overhang all around. In a bowl, beat the egg yolks, eggs and sugar at medium-high speed until fluffy and doubled in volume, about 6 minutes. With the mixer at low speed, drizzle in the 3 tablespoons of olive oil, then beat in the flour just until incorporated and scrape into the prepared pan. Bake until puffed and set around the edge and golden on top but slightly wobbly in the center, 18 to 20 minutes. Transfer the pan to a rack and let the soufflé cool for 10 minutes.
Using the parchment, carefully transfer the soufflé to a platter. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with sea salt and serve hot or at room temperature.
