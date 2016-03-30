Fallen Olive Oil Soufflé Cake
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Nuno Mendes
May 2016

This delicious and unconventional cake called pão de ló from Nuno Mendes at Taberna do Mercado in London is like a fallen soufflé crossed with an olive oil cake with a creamy center. Mendes likes guests to dig into the cake with their spoons straight from the platter. Slideshow: More Cake Recipes

Ingredients

  • 9 large egg yolks
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • Flaky sea salt, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line an 8-inch round cake pan with parchment paper, allowing a 3-inch overhang all around. In a bowl, beat the egg yolks, eggs and sugar at medium-high speed until fluffy and doubled in volume, about 6 minutes. With the mixer at low speed, drizzle in the 3 tablespoons of olive oil, then beat in the flour just until incorporated and scrape into the prepared pan. Bake until puffed and set around the edge and golden on top but slightly wobbly in the center, 18 to 20 minutes. Transfer the pan to a rack and let the soufflé cool for 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Using the parchment, carefully transfer the soufflé to a platter. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with sea salt and serve hot or at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The soufflé can be baked up to 6 hours ahead.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up