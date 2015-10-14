Fall Salad with Sherry Vinaigrette

© John Kernick
Star chef Tyler Florence tosses three types of lettuce with sweet apple, persimmons and crisp fennel in this bountiful and beautiful fall salad. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread the pecans in a pie plate and toast for about 7 minutes, until golden. Let cool, then coarsely chop.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, whisk the vinegar with the mustard, honey and thyme. Gradually whisk in the olive oil and season the dressing with sea salt and pepper.
Step 3
In a very large serving bowl, toss the lettuce, Treviso and frisée. Scatter the persimmons, apple, fennel and pecans on top and garnish with nasturtium leaves. Serve the salad, passing the dressing at the table.
Make Ahead
The nuts can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2 days. The dressing can be refrigerated overnight.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5