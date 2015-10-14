Fall Salad with Sherry Vinaigrette
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10 to 12
Tyler Florence
November 2015

Star chef Tyler Florence tosses three types of lettuce with sweet apple, persimmons and crisp fennel in this bountiful and beautiful fall salad.     Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup pecans
  • 1/2 cup sherry vinegar
  • 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 teaspoon thyme leaves
  • 1 1/2 cups extra-virgin olive oil
  • Sea salt
  • Black pepper
  • 1 head of red leaf lettuce, leaves torn
  • 2 heads of Treviso or radicchio, cored and leaves torn
  • 1 head of frisée (4 ounces), white and light green leaves only
  • 2 Fuyu persimmons, cored and very thinly sliced crosswise on a mandoline
  • 1 Pink Lady apple, cored and very thinly sliced on a mandoline
  • 1 medium fennel bulb, cored and very thinly sliced on a mandoline
  • Nasturtium leaves, for garnish (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread the pecans in a pie plate and toast for  about 7 minutes, until golden. Let cool, then coarsely chop.  

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk the vinegar with the mustard, honey and thyme. Gradually whisk in the olive oil and season the dressing with sea salt and pepper.

Step 3    

In a very large serving bowl, toss the lettuce, Treviso and frisée. Scatter the persimmons, apple, fennel and pecans on top and garnish with nasturtium leaves. Serve the salad, passing the dressing at the table.

Make Ahead

The nuts can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2 days. The dressing can be refrigerated overnight.

