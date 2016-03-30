How to Make It

Step 1 Drain the chickpeas and transfer to a large pot. Cover with cold water and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer until tender, about 1 hour. Drain the chickpeas and spread them out on a rimmed baking sheet; let cool to room temperature for 20 minutes.

Step 2 In a large bowl, combine the cooled chickpeas with the onions, parsley, flour, garlic, coriander and cumin. Transfer to a food processor and pulse until finely chopped but not pureed, about 2 minutes. Scrape the falafel mixture into the large bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Shape the falafel mixture into twenty-four 3-tablespoon-size balls. Flatten into 1 1/2-inch rounds, about 3/4 inch thick. Transfer the falafel to a rimmed baking sheet.