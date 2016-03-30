These supercrispy homemade falafel from Andrew Zimmern make stellar sandwiches, but they can also be eaten in a salad or just dipped into hummus as a snack. Tangy Israeli pickles are a supreme partner to the fried crunch. Slideshow: More Chickpea Recipes
Drain the chickpeas and transfer to a large pot. Cover with cold water and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer until tender, about 1 hour. Drain the chickpeas and spread them out on a rimmed baking sheet; let cool to room temperature for 20 minutes.
In a large bowl, combine the cooled chickpeas with the onions, parsley, flour, garlic, coriander and cumin. Transfer to a food processor and pulse until finely chopped but not pureed, about 2 minutes. Scrape the falafel mixture into the large bowl and season with salt and pepper.
Shape the falafel mixture into twenty-four 3-tablespoon-size balls. Flatten into 1 1/2-inch rounds, about 3/4 inch thick. Transfer the falafel to a rimmed baking sheet.
In a medium saucepan, heat 2 inches of oil to 375° over moderately high heat. Fry the falafel in batches until golden brown and cooked through, about 3 minutes per batch. Drain on a wire rack lined with paper towels. Season with salt. Serve the falafel warm as a sandwich with lettuce, tomato, red onion, tahini, zhoug, Israeli pickles and pita.
Zhoug (or schug) is a spicy sauce made with chiles, garlic and spices. It's available at Middle Eastern markets.
