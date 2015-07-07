Fair Trade
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Meghan Eastman

“Cynar and coffee liqueur are great flavor buddies,” says Meghan Eastman. Mixed with single-malt Scotch, this pleasantly bitter drink evokes  an espresso with a twist of lemon. Slideshow: Scotch Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces single-malt Scotch
  • 1/2 ounce Cynar (bitter artichoke aperitif)
  • 1/2 ounce coffee liqueur
  • 3 dashes of orange bitters
  • Ice
  • 1 lemon twist, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the Scotch, Cynar, coffee liqueur and bitters. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled coupe. Pinch  the lemon twist over the drink and add to the coupe.

