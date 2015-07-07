Fair Trade

“Cynar and coffee liqueur are great flavor buddies,” says Meghan Eastman. Mixed with single-malt Scotch, this pleasantly bitter drink evokes
an espresso with a twist of lemon.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
In a mixing glass, combine the Scotch, Cynar, coffee liqueur and bitters. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled coupe. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink and add to the coupe.
