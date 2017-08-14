Fabada (Spanish Bean Stew with Chorizo and Blood Sausage) 

How to Make It

Step 1 Fill a pot halfway with water; bring to a boil over high heat. Add the pancetta, chorizo and ham hock; simmer over moderate heat for 5 minutes. Drain the meat and return to the pot. Add the stock, beans and bouquet garni and bring to a boil over high heat; skim off any foam. Cover partially and simmer over low heat until the beans are just tender, about 1 hour.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small heatproof bowl, mix the saffron with the boiling water until dissolved. Grate the tomato halves on the large holes of a box grater set in a bowl until only the skins remain; discard the skins.

Step 3 In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the onion and a pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes. Add the pimentón and cook, stirring, until the onion is coated, about 1 minute. Add the grated tomato and simmer until reduced by half, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir the onion mixture into the pot of beans along with the brewed saffron and the blood sausage. Simmer uncovered until the beans are very tender but not falling apart, about 30 minutes.