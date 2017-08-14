Fabada (Spanish Bean Stew with Chorizo and Blood Sausage) 
Christopher Testani
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Anya von Bremzen
September 2017

Fabada asturiana is a deliciously rich and hearty bean stew from Asturia, Spain, made with fabes (creamy white beans) as well as chorizo and blood sausage. Slideshow: More Hearty Stew Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound meaty pancetta 
  • 1/2 pound dry Spanish chorizo  
  • 1 meaty ham hock (about  1 pound) 
  • 2 quarts plus 2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth 
  • 1 pound dried Asturian fabes beans (see Note), soaked in water overnight and drained  
  • Bouquet garni: 1 small halved  onion, 8 garlic cloves, 2 parsley sprigs and 1 bay leaf wrapped in cheesecloth and tied 
  • Large pinch of saffron, finely  ground in a mortar 
  • 1/4 cup boiling water 
  • 1 medium tomato, halved  crosswise 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons pimentón de la Vera  (smoked Spanish paprika) 
  • 1/2 pound blood sausage 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Fill a pot halfway with water; bring to  a boil over high heat. Add the pancetta, chorizo and ham hock; simmer over moderate heat for 5 minutes. Drain the meat and return to the pot. Add the stock, beans and bouquet garni and bring to a boil over high heat; skim off any foam. Cover partially and simmer over low heat until the beans are just tender, about 1 hour.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small heatproof bowl, mix the saffron with the boiling water  until dissolved. Grate the tomato halves  on the large holes of a box grater set in  a bowl until only the skins remain; discard the skins.

Step 3    

In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the onion and a pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes. Add the pimentón and cook, stirring, until the onion is coated, about 1 minute. Add the grated tomato and simmer until reduced by half, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir the onion mixture into the pot of beans along with the brewed saffron and the blood  sausage. Simmer uncovered until the beans are very tender but not falling apart, about 30 minutes. 

Step 4    

Transfer the meats to a carving board and let rest for 5 minutes, then cut into bite-size pieces. Discard the ham bone and bouquet garni. Return the meats to the  pot and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the fabada to bowls and serve.  

Make Ahead

The fabada can be  refrigerated for up to 3 days. Reheat the stew gently before serving.  

Notes

Fabes are available at despanabrand foods.com. 

