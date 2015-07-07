Eyeball Kid

Benne Seed Orgeat: In a small skillet, toast 1/4 cup benne seeds (a.k.a. sesame seeds) over low heat until fragrant, about 4 minutes. Transfer the seeds to a blender, add 6 ounces water and blend at low speed until combined, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a jar, cover and let stand for 24 hours. Strain the seeds out and discard. Return the liquid to the jar (you should have about 4 ounces) and add 1/2 cup Demerara sugar and 3/4 teaspoon orange flower water. Cover and shake the jar vigorously to combine. Refrigerate for up to 3 weeks. Makes about 6 ounces.