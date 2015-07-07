Eyeball Kid
© Lucas Allen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Sara Justice

Bartender Sara Justice stumbled across heirloom benne seeds (sesame seeds) when she lived in Georgia and thought they’d be a great savory addition to a cocktail, so she infused them into orgeat. “I love playing around with nuts and seeds in drinks, especially since my grandfather was raised by millers,” she says. Slideshow: Rum Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce white rum, preferably Botran Reserva Blanca
  • 3/4 ounce Benne Seed Orgeat (see Note) or orgeat (almond-flavored syrup)
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce genever
  • 1/2 ounce aquavit
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the rum, Benne Seed Orgeat, lemon juice, genever and aquavit. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain  into a chilled coupe.

Notes

Benne Seed Orgeat: In a small skillet, toast 1/4 cup benne seeds (a.k.a. sesame seeds) over low heat until fragrant, about 4 minutes. Transfer the seeds to a blender, add 6 ounces water and blend at low speed until combined, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a jar, cover and let stand for 24 hours. Strain the seeds out and discard. Return the liquid to the jar (you should have about 4 ounces) and add 1/2 cup Demerara sugar and 3/4 teaspoon orange flower water. Cover and shake the jar vigorously to combine. Refrigerate for up to 3 weeks. Makes about 6 ounces.

 

