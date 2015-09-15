Extra-Hot Hot and Sour Soup
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Molly Yeh
October 2014

Because some like it extra hot, this Hot and Sour Soup packs heat from three different ingredients. Slideshow: More Asian Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 10 dried lily buds
  • 5 dried wood ear mushrooms
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 stalks scallions, minced
  • 1 tablespoon minced ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper, plus more for serving
  • 8 ounces ground pork
  • 1 quart chicken stock
  • 8 ounces firm tofu, diced
  • 1/2 cup bamboo shoots, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup Chinese black vinegar, plus more to taste
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce, plus more to taste
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha
  • Fresh ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 large eggs, slightly beaten
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • Chili oil, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, cover the lily buds with boiling water and let stand until softened, about 10 minutes. In another small bowl, cover the dried wood ear mushrooms with boiling water and let stand until softened, about 20 to 30 minutes. Rinse and coarsely chop.

Step 2    

In a large pot, heat the oil over moderately high heat. Add the garlic, scallions, ginger, chili flakes and pork and cook, stirring to break up the meat, until no pink remains, about 3 to 5 minutes. Add the stock and bring to a simmer. Measure out 1/4 cup of the stock and set aside in a small bowl. Add the tofu, lily buds, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, sriracha, pepper and sugar to the pot and return the soup to a simmer. Using a circular motion, drizzle in the eggs and stir the soup gently until the eggs are cooked, about 30 seconds. Stir the cornstarch into the reserved 1/4 cup of stock and then drizzle the mixture into the soup, stirring gently until slightly thickened, about 3 to 4 minutes.

Step 3    

Taste and add more of the vinegar and soy sauce if desired. Divide into bowls and sprinkle each with a pinch of the crushed red pepper and a drizzle of the chili oil. Serve with additional chili oil.

Make Ahead

This soup can be made the day before.

Notes

Lily buds, wood ear mushrooms, and Chinese black vinegar are available at Asian grocery stores. 

