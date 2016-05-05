Extra-Crispy Marinated Chicken Thighs

Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Pour the marinade into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and add the chicken skin side up; the skin should not be submerged. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 2

Light a grill and oil the grate. Remove the chicken thighs from the marinade and pat dry; season the skin with salt. Grill the chicken skin side down over moderately low heat until the skin is golden brown and very crisp, 18 to 20 minutes. Turn the chicken over and grill until cooked through and a thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 160°, about 3 minutes longer. Transfer the chicken to a work surface and let stand for 5 minutes before serving.