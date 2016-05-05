Extra-Crispy Marinated Chicken Thighs

The secret for extra-crispy marinated chicken, according to Michelin-starred chef Josiah Citrin, is to keep the chicken skin extra-dry. When marinating your meat, keep the skin above the liquid. The meat is what absorbs the flavor of the marinade, so all the skin needs is a generous sprinkling of salt. Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes
How to Make It
Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Pour the marinade into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and add the chicken skin side up; the skin should not be submerged. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Light a grill and oil the grate. Remove the chicken thighs from the marinade and pat dry; season the skin with salt. Grill the chicken skin side down over moderately low heat until the skin is golden brown and very crisp, 18 to 20 minutes. Turn the chicken over and grill until cooked through and a thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 160°, about 3 minutes longer. Transfer the chicken to a work surface and let stand for 5 minutes before serving.
Notes
For the marinade, use Citrus-Lemongrass Marinade or Soy-Ginger Marinade.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5