Extra-Creamy Chocolate Mousse

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small saucepan, combine the sugar and water and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Cook, without stirring, until the syrup reaches 250° on a candy thermometer, 4 to 6 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk, beat the egg whites at medium-high speed until soft peaks form. With the mixer on, gradually pour in the hot syrup in a steady stream and beat at high speed until the whites are stiff, 2 to 3 minutes. Cover the meringue with plastic wrap and let stand at room temperature.

Step 3 Put the chocolate in a heatproof bowl. In a small saucepan, heat the milk just to a simmer. Pour the milk over the chocolate and let stand for 1 minute, then stir until smooth and let cool.

Step 4 In a bowl, beat the cream to soft peaks. Reserve 1/2 cup of the whipped cream for serving.

Step 5 Scoop half of the meringue into a bowl (reserve the rest for another use). Whisk in the remaining whipped cream.