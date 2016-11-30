Everything's Coming Up Rosé

© David Malosh
Natasha David, co-owner of Nitecap in New York City, creates this sophisticated sangria by combining rosé wine with pleasantly bitter Aperol and delicate, floral hibiscus tea. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.
How to Make It
Step
In a pitcher or punch bowl, combine the rosé, Lillet, tea, lemon juice, Simple Syrup and Aperol. Fill the pitcher with ice and stir well. Stir in the club soda and garnish with the fruit. Serve in chilled wineglasses.
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: Not a fan of syrup on drinks...
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2017-07-06