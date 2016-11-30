Everything's Coming Up Rosé
Serves : 4 to 6 drinks
Natasha David

Natasha David, co-owner of Nitecap in New York City, creates this sophisticated sangria by combining rosé wine with pleasantly bitter Aperol and delicate, floral hibiscus tea. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces chilled dry rosé
  • 4 ounces Lillet rosé
  • 4 ounces chilled brewed hibiscus tea
  • 2 ounces fresh lemon juice
  • 2 ounces Simple Syrup
  • 1 ounce Aperol
  • Ice
  • 4 ounces chilled club soda
  • Grapefruit wheel halves, lemon wheels and slice strawberries, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a pitcher or punch bowl, combine the rosé, Lillet, tea, lemon juice, Simple Syrup and Aperol. Fill the pitcher with ice and stir well. Stir in the club soda and garnish with the fruit. Serve in chilled wineglasses.

