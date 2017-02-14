Everything-Bagel Popcorn
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Jen Pelka
March 2017

At The Riddler in San Francisco, Jen Pelka offers different flavored popcorns to snack on while drinking Champagne. The one here is seasoned like an everything bagel, with caraway, sesame, onion, garlic and flaky salt. It’s irresistible. Slideshow: More Popcorn Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons caraway seeds 
  • 2 tablespoons flaky sea salt 
  • 1 teaspoon black sesame seeds 
  • 1 teaspoon white sesame seeds 
  • 2 teaspoons granulated garlic 
  • 2 teaspoons granulated onion 
  • 1/3 cup canola oil 
  • 3/4 cup popping corn 
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small skillet, toast the caraway seeds over moderate heat, shaking the pan, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Transfer to a mortar. Add the salt and, using a pestle, coarsely crush the seeds and salt. Transfer to a small bowl.  

Step 2    

In the skillet, toast the black and white sesame seeds over moderate heat, shaking the pan, until fragrant and the white seeds are golden, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the small bowl and stir in the granulated garlic and onion.  

Step 3    

In a large saucepan, combine the oil and popping corn. Cover and cook over moderately high heat until the corn starts to pop. Continue cooking, shaking the pan occasionally, until the corn stops popping, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl, add the melted butter and toss to coat. Add the everything-bagel spices and toss again. Serve. 

Make Ahead

The popcorn can be stored in an airtight container overnight.

