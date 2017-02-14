Everything-Bagel Popcorn

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small skillet, toast the caraway seeds over moderate heat, shaking the pan, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Transfer to a mortar. Add the salt and, using a pestle, coarsely crush the seeds and salt. Transfer to a small bowl.

Step 2 In the skillet, toast the black and white sesame seeds over moderate heat, shaking the pan, until fragrant and the white seeds are golden, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the small bowl and stir in the granulated garlic and onion.