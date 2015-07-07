Evergreen Terrace
Ryan Casey

This bright, bitter­sweet bourbon cocktail is named for the street where the TV family the Simpsons live. “Anyone who gets the reference loves it,” says Ryan Casey. Slideshow: Whiskey Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces bourbon, preferably Johnny Drum Private Stock
  • 3/4 ounce Campari
  • 1/2 ounce Strega (Italian herbal liqueur)
  • 1/4 ounce ginger liqueur
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the bourbon, Campari, Strega and ginger liqueur. Fill the glass with ice and stir for 30 seconds. Let rest for 30 seconds, then strain into a chilled coupe.

