Evergreen Terrace

This bright, bittersweet bourbon cocktail is named for the street where the TV family the Simpsons live. “Anyone who gets the reference loves it,” says Ryan Casey.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a mixing glass, combine the bourbon, Campari, Strega and ginger liqueur. Fill the glass with ice and stir for 30 seconds. Let rest for 30 seconds, then strain into a chilled coupe.
