Evergreen Swizzle
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 12
Jamie Boudreau
December 2013

Instead of making cocktails one at a time, borrow a mixology trend: Premix them in batches and serve in small bottles. This aromatic cocktail is made with gin, Yellow Chartreuse, pine liqueur and fresh lime juice. Plus: Great Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 18 ounces gin
  • 6 ounces Yellow Chartreuse
  • 6 ounces Zirbenz (pine liqueur)
  • 6 ounces strained fresh lime juice
  • 18 ounces water

How to Make It

Step

Combine the ingredients in a pitcher and stir well. Pour into 12 small bottles and chill for at least 4 hours, until very cold. Serve with small rosemary sprigs.

