Evergreen Swizzle

Instead of making cocktails one at a time, borrow a mixology trend: Premix them in batches and serve in small bottles. This aromatic cocktail is made with gin, Yellow Chartreuse, pine liqueur and fresh lime juice. Plus: Great Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Combine the ingredients in a pitcher and stir well. Pour into 12 small bottles and chill for at least 4 hours, until very cold. Serve with small rosemary sprigs.
