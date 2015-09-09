Espresso Shortbreads

Preheat the oven to 350° and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter with the confectioners’ and granulated sugars until fluffy. Add the flour, espresso powder and salt and beat until just combined. Scrape the dough onto a work surface and pat into a disk. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate until just firm, about 30 minutes.

Step 2

On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the dough 1/8 inch thick. Using a 2 1/2-inch round cookie cutter, stamp out cookies and transfer them to the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, until the cookies are just firm to the touch and golden at the edges; rotate the baking sheet halfway through baking. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer them to a rack to cool completely.