Espresso Martini
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 cocktail
Ericka Duffy
March 2019

Shaking the ingredients with ice creates a foamy “crema” atop this bittersweet coffee-flavored martini from cocktail guru Ericka Duffy. Be sure to squeeze the orange peel over the drink; the citrus-oil aroma is essential for balance.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons (1/2 ounce) cognac
  • 2 tablespoons (1 ounce) coffee liqueur, such as Kahlúa
  • 2 tablespoons espresso
  • 1 tablespoon simple syrup
  • Orange twist and coffee beans, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add cognac, coffee liqueur, espresso, and simple syrup. Cover and shake vigorously until frothy, about 30 seconds. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Squeeze orange twist over drink and add to lip of glass; float coffee beans in drink, and serve immediately.

