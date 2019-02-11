Espresso Martini

Victor Protasio
Shaking the ingredients with ice creates a foamy “crema” atop this bittersweet coffee-flavored martini from cocktail guru Ericka Duffy. Be sure to squeeze the orange peel over the drink; the citrus-oil aroma is essential for balance.
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add cognac, coffee liqueur, espresso, and simple syrup. Cover and shake vigorously until frothy, about 30 seconds. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Squeeze orange twist over drink and add to lip of glass; float coffee beans in drink, and serve immediately.