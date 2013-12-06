Espresso Granita with Whipped Cream

Granita Tips

• For extra speed, buy the espresso ready-made from a coffee shop.

• You can put the warm espresso directly into the freezer, but it will take much longer to freeze.

• Granita will freeze faster in a metal pan, but you can use Pyrex; just allow more time. Or freeze the liquid in metal bowls.

• Stir the granita with a fork to get a nice fine grain.

• Granita melts quickly, so serve it in bowls or glasses that have been chilled in the freezer.