Espresso Dry Rub

This simple, flavor-packed rub from Joe Carroll's book Feeding the Fire is the only one he uses—it's that good. Slideshow: F&W's Ultimate Summer Grilling Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a container, mix all of the ingredients. Cover and shake well. The dry rub can be stored in a cool place for up to 2 months.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: CarolGuerrant
Review Body: I used it to smoke a corned beef for St. Patrick's Day. Delicious!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-03-17