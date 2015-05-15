Espresso Dry Rub
Joe Carroll
May 2015

This simple, flavor-packed rub from Joe Carroll's book Feeding the Fire is the only one he uses—it's that good. Slideshow: F&W's Ultimate Summer Grilling Guide

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups packed dark brown sugar
  • 1 cup kosher salt
  • 1 cup ground espresso beans
  • 1/4 cup freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup garlic powder
  • 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons ground cumin
  • 2 tablespoons cayenne

How to Make It

Step

In a container, mix all of the ingredients. Cover and shake well. The dry rub can be stored in a cool place for up to 2 months.

