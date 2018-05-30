“Espaghetti” with Poblano Cream and Crab

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the 64-degree eggs Preheat water with a sous vide immersion circulator in a large pot to 147°F according to manufacturer’s instructions. Gently add eggs in shells to preheated water; cook 1 hour. Use eggs immediately, or turn off immersion circulator and keep eggs warm in water until ready to assemble. (Alternatively, poach the eggs: Bring a large, wide skillet filled with water to a simmer over medium-high; add vinegar. Working 1 egg at a time, crack egg into a small bowl, and carefully slide into simmering water. Repeat 2 times with 2 eggs. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook until whites are set but yolks are still slightly runny, about 4 minutes. Transfer cooked eggs to paper towels; set aside until ready to assemble. Repeat procedure with remaining 3 eggs.)

Step 2 Make the poblano cream While the eggs cook, heat stovetop gas burners to high; char poblano chiles directly over flames, turning occasionally, until completely black, about 6 minutes. Immediately transfer chiles to a large bowl; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cover with plastic wrap; let stand 20 minutes. Peel off and discard blackened skin from chiles; remove and discard seeds and stems. Transfer cleaned chiles to a blender; add broth, spinach, and cilantro. Process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Add sour cream, sazón, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. With blender running, slowly drizzle in sunflower oil, processing until smooth. Cover and set aside.

Step 3 Make the “espaghetti” Heat vegetable oil in a large, high-sided skillet over medium-high. Add half of the broken spaghetti to hot oil; fry, stirring constantly, until browned, about 5 minutes. Remove to a plate. Add remaining spaghetti to skillet; fry, stirring constantly, until browned, about 5 minutes. Return first batch of noodles to skillet; carefully add broth and salt. Bring mixture to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer until noodles are al dente, about 8 minutes. Rinse under cold water, and drain. Transfer to a bowl, and toss with olive oil.