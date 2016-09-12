Escarole Salad with Tahini Vinaigrette 

Escarole happens to hold up better than most other salad greens once dressed. Seattle chef Renee Erickson tosses the crisp, lightly bitter leaves with Bosc pears, pistachios and snipped cilantro. Slideshow: More Escarole Recipes
Preheat the oven to 350°. Using the flat side of a chef’s knife, crush the garlic to a paste with 1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt. In a small bowl, whisk the garlic paste with the tahini and vinegar, then gradually whisk in the olive oil. Season the tahini vinaigrette with salt and pepper.
Spread the pistachios in a pie plate and toast in the oven until lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let cool completely, then coarsely chop.
In a large bowl, toss the escarole and pears with the tahini vinaigrette. Add the cilantro, pistachios, dates and mint and season with salt and pepper. Toss the salad again and serve.
Author Name: KitchenWench
Review Body: The amount of olive oil is.........?
Date Published: 2016-11-05