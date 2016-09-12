Escarole Salad with Tahini Vinaigrette 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6-8
Renee Erickson
October 2016

Escarole happens to hold up better than most other salad greens once dressed. Seattle chef Renee Erickson tosses the crisp, lightly bitter leaves with Bosc pears, pistachios and snipped cilantro.  Slideshow: More Escarole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 small garlic clove
  • Kosher salt and pepper
  • 1/4 cup tahini
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 cup shelled pistachios
  • One 1-pound head of escarole, dark green leaves reserved for another use, the rest torn into bite-size pieces
  • 2 Bosc pears—halved, cored and thinly sliced lengthwise
  • 1 small bunch of cilantro, sprigs cut crosswise into 3-inch lengths
  • 6 Medjool dates, pitted and cut lengthwise into 1/4-inch strips
  • 1/2 cup fresh mint leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Using the flat side of a chef’s knife, crush the garlic to a paste with 1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt. In a small bowl, whisk the garlic paste with the tahini and vinegar, then gradually whisk in the olive oil. Season the tahini vinaigrette with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Spread the pistachios in a pie plate and toast in the oven until lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let cool completely, then coarsely chop.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, toss the escarole and pears with the tahini vinaigrette. Add the cilantro, pistachios, dates and mint and season with salt and pepper. Toss the salad again and serve.

Make Ahead

The tahini vinaigrette can be refrigerated for 3 days. Bring the dressing to room temperature and give it a stir before serving.

Suggested Pairing

Crisp Greek white: 2015 Domaine Skouras Moscofilero.

