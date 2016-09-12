Escarole Salad with Tahini Vinaigrette 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Using the flat side of a chef’s knife, crush the garlic to a paste with 1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt. In a small bowl, whisk the garlic paste with the tahini and vinegar, then gradually whisk in the olive oil. Season the tahini vinaigrette with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Spread the pistachios in a pie plate and toast in the oven until lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let cool completely, then coarsely chop.