Époisses Grilled Cheese and Pepper Jelly Sandwiches

This indulgent sandwich from chef Vivian Howard is a fun combination of Époisses, the pungent French cow-milk cheese, and sweet and spicy pepper jelly. Slideshow: More Grilled Cheese Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. In a pie pan, toss the pecans with the oil and salt. Bake for 8 minutes or until toasted. Let the pecans cool, then coarsely chop.
Spread 1/2 tablespoon of the butter on one side of each slice of bread. Spread 1/2 tablespoon of the pepper jelly on the other side of each slice. Arrange the Époisses on the jelly side of 4 slices of bread and top with the pecans. Cover each sandwich with another slice of bread, butter side facing out.
Heat a large cast-iron skillet over moderate heat. Add 2 sandwiches and grill for about 4 minutes. Flip the sandwiches and cook until golden brown on the bottom and the cheese is melted, 4 minutes more. Transfer to a work surface and cook the remaining 2 sandwiches.
