Époisses Grilled Cheese and Pepper Jelly Sandwiches

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. In a pie pan, toss the pecans with the oil and salt. Bake for 8 minutes or until toasted. Let the pecans cool, then coarsely chop.

Step 2 Spread 1/2 tablespoon of the butter on one side of each slice of bread. Spread 1/2 tablespoon of the pepper jelly on the other side of each slice. Arrange the Époisses on the jelly side of 4 slices of bread and top with the pecans. Cover each sandwich with another slice of bread, butter side facing out.