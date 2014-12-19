Époisses Grilled Cheese and Pepper Jelly Sandwiches
Vivian Howard
January 2015

This indulgent sandwich from chef Vivian Howard is a fun combination of Époisses, the pungent French cow-milk cheese, and sweet and spicy pepper jelly. Slideshow: More Grilled Cheese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup pecan halves
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • Eight 1/2-inch-thick slices of sourdough bread
  • 4 tablespoons hot pepper jelly
  • 1 chilled round of Époisses cheese (8.8 ounces), cut into 1/4-inch slice

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a pie pan, toss the pecans with the oil and salt. Bake for 8 minutes or until toasted. Let the pecans cool, then coarsely chop.

Step 2    

Spread 1/2 tablespoon of the butter on one side of each slice of bread. Spread 1/2 tablespoon of the pepper jelly on the other side of each slice. Arrange the Époisses on the jelly side of 4 slices of bread and top with the pecans. Cover each sandwich with another slice of bread, butter side facing out.

Step 3    

Heat a large cast-iron skillet over moderate heat. Add 2 sandwiches and grill for about 4 minutes. Flip the sandwiches and cook until golden brown on the bottom and the cheese is melted, 4 minutes more. Transfer to a work surface and cook the remaining 2 sandwiches.

