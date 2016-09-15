5 Epic Double Cheeseburgers

© Abby Hocking

Twice as good.

F&W Editors
September 15, 2016

What's better than one burger? A stack of two juicy patties. Here, five epic ways to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day.

1. Double Cheeseburgers, Los Angeles-Style

Chef Roy Choi’s cheeseburgers take the American classic and add an Asian twist.

Toasted sesame seeds in the mayo and fresh shiso leaves on top of the lettuce give these delicious burgers an Asian twist.

2. Double-Decker Burgers with Goat Cheese

A layer of warm, gooey goat cheese and grilled chile relish is sandwiched between two juicy patties.

3. Double Cheeseburgers with Caramelized Onions

This over-the-top burger is topped with a mix of shredded cheddar and Gruyère.

4. Fleishers' Perfect Burger

© Abby Hocking

For that perfect juicy-on-the-inside and crispy-on-the-outside burger patty, head educational butcher at Fleishers' Craft Butchery in New York City, Bryan Mayer, suggests keeping your uncooked patties extra cold and only salting them right before they hit the heat.

5. Double Cheeseburger

© Dennis Prescott

This over-the-top burger is topped with fried shoestring onions.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up