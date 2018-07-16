Epazote Pakoras with Turmeric Raita
Greg DuPree
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 12
Saqib Keval and Norma Listman
August 2018

Pakoras are an Indian snack of vegetables fried in chickpea batter. At Masala y Maíz in Mexico City, chefs Saqib Keval and Norma Listman like to use epazote, a Mexican herb that tastes somewhat like oregano, for these cross-cultural fritters. If epazote is not available, the batter works well with onion rings. Fenugreek seeds, available online or at specialty stores, add complexity and a light sweetness to Indian cooking.

Ingredients

RAITA

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 6 tablespoons finely chopped yellow onion
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh turmeric
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped peeled fresh ginger
  • 2 large garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cumin seeds, toasted
  • 1/2 cup plain whole-milk yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt

PAKORAS 

  • 1 bunch green or purple epazote
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons cumin seeds
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons coriander seeds
  • 1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds
  • 1 teaspoon black peppercorns
  • 2 cups chickpea flour (about 61/2 ounces), sifted
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons fine sea salt
  • 1 (12-ounce) can Mexican-style lager, chilled
  •  Sunflower oil, for frying

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the raita

Heat olive oil in a small skillet over medium-low. Add onion, turmeric, ginger, and garlic, and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is translucent, about 8 minutes. Add cumin seeds, and cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Place onion mixture and yogurt in a blender; process until smooth. Stir in salt. Place in a bowl, and chill until ready to serve.

Step 2    Make the pakoras

Rinse epazote in cold water; pat dry with paper towels. Trim and discard large stems; tear larger sprigs into smaller 3- to 4-leaf sprigs.

Step 3    

Heat a small skillet over medium-high; add cumin seeds, coriander seeds, fenugreek seeds, and peppercorns. Cook, stirring often, until toasted and fragrant, about 2 minutes; remove from heat. Place cumin mixture in a mortar and pestle or spice grinder, and grind until finely ground. Whisk together ground cumin mixture, chickpea flour, and salt in a large bowl. Slowly add beer, stirring until well combined.

Step 4    

Pour sunflower oil to a depth of 1 inch in a large skillet. Heat over medium-high until oil reaches 325°F. Working in batches, dip each epazote sprig in pakora batter, allowing excess batter to drip back into bowl. Add epazote to hot oil, and fry until golden brown, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a baking sheet lined with paper towels to drain. Serve hot with raita.

