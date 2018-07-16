Epazote Pakoras with Turmeric Raita

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the raita Heat olive oil in a small skillet over medium-low. Add onion, turmeric, ginger, and garlic, and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is translucent, about 8 minutes. Add cumin seeds, and cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Place onion mixture and yogurt in a blender; process until smooth. Stir in salt. Place in a bowl, and chill until ready to serve.

Step 2 Make the pakoras Rinse epazote in cold water; pat dry with paper towels. Trim and discard large stems; tear larger sprigs into smaller 3- to 4-leaf sprigs.

Step 3 Heat a small skillet over medium-high; add cumin seeds, coriander seeds, fenugreek seeds, and peppercorns. Cook, stirring often, until toasted and fragrant, about 2 minutes; remove from heat. Place cumin mixture in a mortar and pestle or spice grinder, and grind until finely ground. Whisk together ground cumin mixture, chickpea flour, and salt in a large bowl. Slowly add beer, stirring until well combined.