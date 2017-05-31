Epazote-Gin Martini 

Step

In a 1-quart jar, steep the gin with the dried epazote for 8 hours. Strain into a pitcher. Rinse a chilled coupe glass with Chartreuse, then discard. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add 2 1/2 ounces of the epazote gin and shake well. Strain into the glass. Garnish with the fresh epazote and serve. Use the remaining epazote gin to make more cocktails.