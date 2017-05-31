Epazote-Gin Martini 

To make this cocktail, Marfa, Texas, chef Rocky Barnette pairs herbal French Chartreuse with the mint-camphor-citrus–inflected Mexican epazote plant. Slideshow: More Martini Recipes
How to Make It
In a 1-quart jar, steep the gin with the dried epazote for 8 hours. Strain into a pitcher. Rinse a chilled coupe glass with Chartreuse, then discard. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add 2 1/2 ounces of the epazote gin and shake well. Strain into the glass. Garnish with the fresh epazote and serve. Use the remaining epazote gin to make more cocktails.
Notes
Epazote is a Mexican herb with notes of camphor, mint and citrus. It’s available dried at kalustyans.com.
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: This mint martini looks legit!
Date Published: 2017-07-06