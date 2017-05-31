Epazote-Gin Martini 
Douglas Friedman
Rocky Barnette
July 2017

To make this cocktail, Marfa, Texas, chef Rocky Barnette pairs herbal French Chartreuse with the mint-camphor-citrus–inflected Mexican epazote plant. Slideshow: More Martini Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 cups gin 
  • 2/3 cup (1 ounce) dried  epazote (see Note)  
  • Green Chartreuse,  for rinsing 
  • Ice 
  • 2 fresh epazote leaves 

How to Make It

Step

In a 1-quart jar, steep the gin with the dried epazote for  8 hours. Strain into a pitcher. Rinse a chilled coupe glass  with Chartreuse, then discard. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add 2 1/2 ounces of the epazote gin and shake well. Strain into the glass. Garnish with the fresh epazote and serve. Use  the remaining epazote gin to make more cocktails. 

Notes

Epazote is a Mexican herb with notes of camphor, mint and citrus. It’s available dried at kalustyans.com. 

