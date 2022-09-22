Enmoladas de Calabaza

Preheat oven to broil with 1 rack in middle position and 1 rack 6 inches from heat. Place tomatillos on a rimmed baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Broil in preheated oven 6 inches from heat, turning occasionally, until blackened in spots, 10 to 15 minutes. Set aside.

Reduce oven temperature to 350°F. Prick spaghetti squash all over with a fork. Spread 1/4 cup salt in a small mound on a rimmed baking sheet. Place spaghetti squash on salt mound to prevent it from rolling. Roast on center rack at 350°F until squash is softened and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of squash flesh registers 160°F, 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes. Set aside; let cool 30 minutes. Do not turn oven off.

While squash roasts, heat 2 tablespoons coconut oil in a large saucepan over medium. Add guajillo and ancho chiles; cook, turning often, until fragrant and puffed, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Transfer chiles to a small bowl; add 1 cup warm water, and set aside. Reserve oil in pan.

Heat reserved oil in saucepan over medium-high. Add onion; cook, stirring often, until softened and just beginning to brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic, raisins, bay leaf, five-spice powder, and oregano; cook, stirring constantly, until mixture is fragrant and raisins are puffed, about 30 seconds. Stir in kabocha squash, broiled tomatillos, 2 teaspoons salt, and 2 cups warm water. Drain soaked chiles, and add to squash mixture in pan; discard chile soaking liquid. Bring mixture in pan to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to low; simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until squash is very tender, 20 to 25 minutes.

Using your fingers, knead together masa harina and remaining 2 teaspoons warm water in a small bowl until smooth and well combined, about 1 minute. Crumble mixture into kabocha squash mixture in saucepan. Stir in sugar. Remove from heat. Using an immersion blender, process mixture in pan until smooth, about 2 minutes. Stir in vinegar, and season with salt to taste. Set kabocha mole aside.

Cut cooled spaghetti squash in half lengthwise. Remove and discard seeds. Using a fork, scrape flesh into separate strands, and release from skin. Transfer 4 cups squash flesh to a medium bowl; add remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and toss to combine. Set aside. Discard squash skins; reserve any remaining squash flesh for another use.

Heat remaining 1/2 cup coconut oil in a small skillet over medium until melted. Working with 1 tortilla at a time, fry tortillas until softened, 5 to 10 seconds per side. Drain tortillas on paper towels.

Working with 1 fried tortilla at a time, top each tortilla with 1/3 cup spaghetti squash flesh; roll up tortilla, and place, seam side down, in a 9- x 13-inch baking dish. Pour 2 cups kabocha mole evenly over rolled enmoladas in baking dish; reserve remaining kabocha mole. Bake, uncovered, at 350°F until heated through, about 20 minutes.