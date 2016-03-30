English Peas with Cider Dressing, Goat Cheese and Flowers

"The most important thing about this dish, what separates it from wow to just nice, is the quality and condition of the peas," says James Lowe, chef-owner of Lyle's in London. "They must be superfresh and therefore sweet and crunchy." Another simple tip is to make sure the cheese is at room temperature so it blends in nicely with the salad. Slideshow: More Pea Recipes
How to Make It
In a saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the peas for 1 minute. Drain and transfer to an ice bath to cool. Drain well and pat dry. Transfer to a small bowl.
On a cutting board, mince the 1 tablespoon of chervil with 1/4 teaspoon of salt. In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil with the cider vinegar and apple juice and season with salt and pepper.
Add the mint, chervil salt and 1 tablespoon of the dressing to the peas. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Spoon the peas onto plates and top with a few cheese slices.
In a bowl, toss the pea shoots with 1 tablespoon of the dressing; season with salt and pepper. Spoon onto the cheese; garnish with flowers and chervil sprigs.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5