Energizing Fruity Oatmeal Bites

In a large mixing bowl, whisk the oat flour with the sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, baking powder, salt and the remaining rolled oats. In a separate mixing bowl, whisk the apple sauce with the coconut oil, egg and vanilla extract until smooth. Gently fold the wet ingredients into dry until just combined. Fold in the chopped fruit.

Step 3

Keeping a bowl of room temperature water next to you, use a dampened 2-ounce ice cream scoop to form balls of the dough. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet, at least 1 inch apart. If you don't have a scoop, use approximately 2 tablespoons dough/cookie. Continually dip the scoop in water and shake off excess to help prevent dough from sticking. Using wet fingertips, gently smooth the surface and edges of the cookies. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until the cookies are slightly firm around the edges and a light golden brown. Transfer to a rack and let cool for 5 minutes before serving.