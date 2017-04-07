Energizing Fruity Oatmeal Bites

“These oatmeal bites are soft, tender, perfectly spiced and lightly sweetened with pops of caramel-chew from dates and apricots,” says cookbook author Laura Lea. “I purposefully kept them nut-free, so moms can pack them in school lunches for a quick snack or dessert. Two bites also makes for a light on-the-go breakfast, paired with a piece of fruit or yogurt. Tip: sub 2/3 cup chocolate chips or chopped chocolate for dried fruit.” Slideshow: More Oats Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350° and line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a food processor, pulse 1 cup of the rolled oats with the oat bran until a fine flour.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk the oat flour with the sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, baking powder, salt and the remaining rolled oats. In a separate mixing bowl, whisk the apple sauce with the coconut oil, egg and vanilla extract until smooth. Gently fold the wet ingredients into dry until just combined. Fold in the chopped fruit.
Keeping a bowl of room temperature water next to you, use a dampened 2-ounce ice cream scoop to form balls of the dough. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet, at least 1 inch apart. If you don't have a scoop, use approximately 2 tablespoons dough/cookie. Continually dip the scoop in water and shake off excess to help prevent dough from sticking. Using wet fingertips, gently smooth the surface and edges of the cookies. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until the cookies are slightly firm around the edges and a light golden brown. Transfer to a rack and let cool for 5 minutes before serving.
Make Ahead
