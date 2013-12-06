Endive Salad with Grainy-Mustard Vinaigrette
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Geoffrey Zakarian
May 2004

This mustardy dressing is so good it's worth doubling the recipe and refrigerating the extra for the next day.    More Terrific Salads  

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons French whole-grain mustard
  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 3 large white Belgian endives, separated into spears
  • 3 large red Belgian endives, separated into spears, or 3 heads of radicchio, torn into bite-size pieces

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, whisk the whole-grain mustard with the sherry vinegar and lemon juice. Gradually whisk in the olive oil and the canola oil and season with salt and pepper. Add the endive spears and toss to coat. Serve the endive salad right away.

Suggested Pairing

A vibrantly crisp and acidic New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc will blend with this slightly bitter and pungent salad.

