Endive Salad with Grainy-Mustard Vinaigrette

This mustardy dressing is so good it's worth doubling the recipe and refrigerating the extra for the next day. More Terrific Salads
How to Make It
Step
In a large bowl, whisk the whole-grain mustard with the sherry vinegar and lemon juice. Gradually whisk in the olive oil and the canola oil and season with salt and pepper. Add the endive spears and toss to coat. Serve the endive salad right away.
Suggested Pairing
A vibrantly crisp and acidic New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc will blend with this slightly bitter and pungent salad.
