Endive Salad with Pears and Pumpkin Seeds
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Daniel Holzman
November 2015

Pumpkin seeds give this fall salad from chef Dan Holzman of NYC’s Meatball Shop toasted flavor and crunch. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

Vinaigrette

  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt

Salad

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup pumpkin seeds
  • Kosher salt
  • 3 Belgian endives (1 pound), cored and sliced 1 inch thick
  • 1 head of frisée (8 ounces), core and dark green leaves discarded, white and light green leaves chopped into 2-inch pieces (8 cups)     
  • 1 large red d’Anjou pear, cored, quartered and thinly sliced     
  • 3 scallions, thinly sliced on the diagonal

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the vinaigrette

In a medium bowl, combine the vinegar, lemon juice, mustard and honey. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the oil until well emulsified. Season with salt. 

Step 2    Make the salad

In a small skillet, heat the olive oil. Toast the pumpkin seeds over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain; season with salt. 

Step 3    

In a large bowl, toss the endives, frisée, pear and scallions with half of the vinaigrette and season with salt. Transfer the salad to plates and top  with the pumpkin seeds. Serve the remaining vinaigrette on the side. 

Make Ahead

The vinaigrette can be refrigerated overnight. The toasted pumpkin seeds can be stored in an airtight container overnight. 

Suggested Pairing

Lively, ripe Oregon Pinot Gris.

