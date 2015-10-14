Endive Salad with Pears and Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds give this fall salad from chef Dan Holzman of NYC’s Meatball Shop toasted flavor and crunch. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, combine the vinegar, lemon juice, mustard and honey. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the oil until well emulsified. Season with salt.
In a small skillet, heat the olive oil. Toast the pumpkin seeds over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain; season with salt.
In a large bowl, toss the endives, frisée, pear and scallions with half of the vinaigrette and season with salt. Transfer the salad to plates and top with the pumpkin seeds. Serve the remaining vinaigrette on the side.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
