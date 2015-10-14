Endive Salad with Pears and Pumpkin Seeds

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the vinaigrette In a medium bowl, combine the vinegar, lemon juice, mustard and honey. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the oil until well emulsified. Season with salt.

Step 2 Make the salad In a small skillet, heat the olive oil. Toast the pumpkin seeds over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain; season with salt.