Endive Salad with Kumquats and Pomegranate Arils

A whisk and a sharp knife are all you need to make this fast-fix, flavor-bomb salad of bitter greens, crunchy pepitas and pomegranate seeds, juicy kumquats, and salty cheese. A quick soak in vinegar softens the texture and flavor of the shallot so it adds a mellow onion flavor but doesn’t overpower the dressing. Leave the salty, tangy crumbles of ricotta salata on the bigger side; they add creamy balance to the dish.