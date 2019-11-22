Endive Salad with Kumquats and Pomegranate Arils
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
By Anna Theoktisto

A whisk and a sharp knife are all you need to make this fast-fix, flavor-bomb salad of bitter greens, crunchy pepitas and pomegranate seeds, juicy kumquats, and salty cheese. A quick soak in vinegar softens the texture and flavor of the shallot so it adds a mellow onion flavor but doesn’t overpower the dressing. Leave the salty, tangy crumbles of ricotta salata on the bigger side; they add creamy balance to the dish.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons Champagne vinegar
  • 1 tablespoons finely chopped shallot
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 6 small heads red and green endive, quartered lengthwise (about 14 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup kumquats (about 2 3/4 ounces), seeded and thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup pomegranate arils
  • 2 tablespoons salted roasted pepitas
  • 1 1/2 ounces ricotta salata cheese or goat cheese, crumbled (about 1/3 cup)
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together vinegar and shallot in a small bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Whisk in sugar, mustard, salt, and pepper. Whisk in oil until mixture is smooth.

Step 2    

Arrange endive quarters on a large platter. Sprinkle evenly with kumquat slices, pomegranate arils, roasted pepitas, and crumbled cheese. Drizzle dressing evenly over salad; sprinkle with parsley.

Make Ahead

The dressing can be made and stored in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 2 days ahead of time.

