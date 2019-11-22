Endive Salad with Kumquats and Pomegranate Arils

A whisk and a sharp knife are all you need to make this fast-fix, flavor-bomb salad of bitter greens, crunchy pepitas and pomegranate seeds, juicy kumquats, and salty cheese. A quick soak in vinegar softens the texture and flavor of the shallot so it adds a mellow onion flavor but doesn’t overpower the dressing. Leave the salty, tangy crumbles of ricotta salata on the bigger side; they add creamy balance to the dish.
How to Make It
Stir together vinegar and shallot in a small bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Whisk in sugar, mustard, salt, and pepper. Whisk in oil until mixture is smooth.
Arrange endive quarters on a large platter. Sprinkle evenly with kumquat slices, pomegranate arils, roasted pepitas, and crumbled cheese. Drizzle dressing evenly over salad; sprinkle with parsley.