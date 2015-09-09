Endive-and-Manchego Salad with Smoked Cocoa Walnuts

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the cocoa walnuts In a saucepan, combine the grapeseed oil and walnuts and cook over low heat, stirring, until the oil reaches 300° on a candy thermometer and the walnuts are deep golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Strain the walnuts over a bowl, then spread on a paper towel-lined platter and let cool. Set aside 1/2 cup of the frying oil and reserve the rest for another use.

Step 2 In a mortar, crush the smoked salt to a powder. Stir in the cocoa powder and sugar and season with pepper. In a bowl, toss the walnuts with the smoked cocoa seasoning.

Step 3 Make the salad Using a sharp knife, peel the grapefruit, removing all of the bitter white pith. Working over a small bowl, cut in between the membranes to release the sections. Reserve 1 tablespoon of juice.

Step 4 In a food processor, pulse the egg yolk with the reserved tablespoon of grapefruit juice, the lemon juice and vanilla bean paste. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in the reserved 1/2 cup of frying oil until emulsified. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.