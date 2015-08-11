Enchiladas for Two

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350º. In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil. Cook the onion and bell pepper over moderate heat until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic, jalapeño, chili powder, cumin, crushed red pepper, paprika, oregano, sugar, salt and pepper and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in the tomatoes and remove from heat. Blend the mixture in a food processor or blender until smooth. Return the tomato to heat, and bring to a simmer. Add the chicken breasts and cook, covered, for 10 minutes. Flip the chicken breasts, cover and cook for 10 minutes, until the chicken is no longer pink and cooked through. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and use two forks to shred it.

Step 2 In a large bowl, combine the chicken with the corn, 1/2 cup of the tomato sauce and 1/2 cup of the cheese.

Step 3 Wrap the tortillas in a damp paper towel and warm them in a microwave oven until soft and pliable, about 15 to 20 seconds.

Step 4 Spread a thin layer of sauce on the bottom of a 4-by-eight-inch glass baking dish. Arrange the tortillas on a work surface. Divide the chicken mixture between the two tortillas. Roll up the tortillas and arrange in the baking dish. Top the enchiladas evenly with the remaining sauce. Sprinkle the tops of the enchiladas with the remaining 1/4 cup of cheese. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until the enchiladas are hot and the cheese is melted.