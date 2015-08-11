Enchilada Casserole with Pulled Chicken and Spinach
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Molly Yeh
July 2014

These enchiladas take a cue from lasagna and are stacked instead of rolled. Wilted spinach adds color and earthy flavor.   Slideshow: More Mexican Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 small yellow onions, divided and chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • Kosher salt
  • Fresh ground black pepper
  • One 28-ounce can diced tomatoes
  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast 
  • 9 ounces of spinach, chopped
  • 12 ounces shredded Monterey jack cheese (about 3 cups)
  • 9 eight-inch corn or flour tortillas or 18 four-inch corn tortillas

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350º. In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Cook 1 of the onions over moderate heat until soft and translucent, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic, jalapeño, chili powder, cumin, crushed red pepper, paprika, oregano, sugar, salt and pepper and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in the tomatoes and remove from heat. Blend in a food processor or blender until smooth. Return the tomato mixture to heat and bring to a simmer. Add the chicken breasts and cook, stirring occasionally, for 20 to 25 minutes, until the chicken is no longer pink and cooked through. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and use two forks to shred it.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil over moderate heat. Add the spinach and turn to coat the leaves in oil. Continue to turn until the leaves are wilted, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, combine the chicken, spinach and 1 cup of cheese. Stir in the tomato sauce.

Step 4    

Spread 1 cup of the spinach and chicken mixture on the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch glass baking dish. Arrange 3 eight-inch tortillas or 6 four-inch tortillas evenly on top of the mixture. Spread 1 1/2 cups of the mixture on top of the tortillas and then add another layer of the tortillas. Repeat this, spreading another 1 1/2 cups of the mixture on the tortillas and then adding another layer of the tortillas. Top with the rest of the mixture and then sprinkle on the remaining 2 cups of cheese. Bake for 20 minutes, until the enchiladas warmed through and the cheese is melted.

Step 5    

Serve warm with sour cream, jalapeños, cilantro and minced green onions.

