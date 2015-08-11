Enchilada Casserole with Pulled Chicken and Spinach

These enchiladas take a cue from lasagna and are stacked instead of rolled. Wilted spinach adds color and earthy flavor. Slideshow: More Mexican Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350º. In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Cook 1 of the onions over moderate heat until soft and translucent, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic, jalapeño, chili powder, cumin, crushed red pepper, paprika, oregano, sugar, salt and pepper and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in the tomatoes and remove from heat. Blend in a food processor or blender until smooth. Return the tomato mixture to heat and bring to a simmer. Add the chicken breasts and cook, stirring occasionally, for 20 to 25 minutes, until the chicken is no longer pink and cooked through. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and use two forks to shred it.
In a large skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil over moderate heat. Add the spinach and turn to coat the leaves in oil. Continue to turn until the leaves are wilted, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
In a large bowl, combine the chicken, spinach and 1 cup of cheese. Stir in the tomato sauce.
Spread 1 cup of the spinach and chicken mixture on the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch glass baking dish. Arrange 3 eight-inch tortillas or 6 four-inch tortillas evenly on top of the mixture. Spread 1 1/2 cups of the mixture on top of the tortillas and then add another layer of the tortillas. Repeat this, spreading another 1 1/2 cups of the mixture on the tortillas and then adding another layer of the tortillas. Top with the rest of the mixture and then sprinkle on the remaining 2 cups of cheese. Bake for 20 minutes, until the enchiladas warmed through and the cheese is melted.
Serve warm with sour cream, jalapeños, cilantro and minced green onions.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5