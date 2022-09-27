Emperor's Pork

Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high. Add pork belly; boil, undisturbed, 3 minutes. (This will remove blood and impurities from the meat.) Drain and rinse pork belly clean. Set aside. Wash and dry pot. Combine pork, scallions, dark soy sauce, sweet soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, granulated sugar, rock sugar, Maggi Seasoning Sauce, salt, MSG, white pepper, star anise, cinnamon sticks, bay leaves, dried red chiles, ginger, garlic, and 8 cups water in cleaned large pot. Stir to ensure everything is submerged. Bring mixture to a simmer over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium or medium-low to maintain a gentle simmer, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until pork is tender when pierced with a fork but not falling apart, about 2 hours. Remove from heat. Let pork rest in cooking liquid in pot at room temperature, uncovered, 1 hour. Remove pork from cooking liquid in pot, and set aside. Pour cooking liquid through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a large bowl; discard solids. Measure 4 cups strained cooking liquid into a medium pot; bring to a boil over high. (Reserve remaining strained cooking liquid.) Meanwhile, whisk together cornstarch and remaining 2 tablespoons water in a small bowl until well combined. Gradually add cornstarch slurry to boiling cooking liquid, whisking continuously. Continue to boil on high, whisking constantly, until sauce forms a glaze consistency and coats the back of a spoon, about 3 minutes. You might need to add more reserved cooking liquid if glaze becomes too thick. Reduce heat to medium; add pork to mixture, and toss to coat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until warmed through, 5 to 10 minutes. Serve alongside steamed greens and white rice.

Make Ahead

Pork can be prepared through step 2 up to 12 hours in advance and stored in an airtight container in refrigerator.

Note

MSG and Maggi Seasoning Sauce can be found at most grocery stores or online at walmart.com.