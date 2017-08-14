Empanada Gallega with Tuna 
Christopher Peter Testani
Active Time
50 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Anya von Bremzen
September 2017

This large empanada pie hails from Galicia. It’s filled with a delectable and savory mix of tuna, peppers, olives, tomatoes and paprika. Slideshow: More Empanada Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing  
  • 1 large white onion, quartered lengthwise and very  thinly sliced crosswise 
  • 2 medium green bell peppers—stemmed, seeded and  very thinly sliced into strips 
  • 2 large garlic cloves, very thinly  sliced 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • Large pinch of saffron, finely  ground in a mortar 
  • 1/4 cup boiling water 
  • 2 medium tomatoes, halved crosswise 
  • 2 roasted red bell peppers,  drained well and very thinly sliced 
  • 1 teaspoon sweet paprika 
  • Two 6-ounce jars oil-packed tuna, preferably ventresca (from the belly), drained well and flaked 
  • 1/2 cup pitted green Spanish olives, sliced  
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped flat-leaf  parsley 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • Two 13-ounce cans pizza crust, such as Pillsbury  
  • 1 large egg beaten with 1 tablespoon water 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat the 1/3 cup of  olive oil until shimmering. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until just starting to soften, about 5 minutes. Add the green bell  peppers, garlic and a generous pinch of salt. Cover and cook over moderately  low heat, stirring occasionally, until very soft, about 25 minutes; add a bit of water if the pan is too dry. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small heatproof  bowl, mix the saffron with the boiling water until dissolved. Let stand  until cooled, about 10 minutes. Grate the tomato halves on the large holes of  a box grater set in a bowl until only the skins remain; discard the skins.  

Step 3    

Add the roasted red peppers, grated tomatoes, brewed saffron and the paprika  to the skillet and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the mixture  is very thick, about 10 minutes. Scrape the mixture into a colander and let drain for  10 minutes.  

Step 4    

In a large bowl, combine the pepper mixture with the tuna, olives, parsley and lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Let the filling cool completely, about  45 minutes.  

Step 5    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Grease a large rimmed baking sheet. Unroll 1 of the  pizza crusts on the prepared baking sheet. Spoon the cooled filling evenly on the dough, leaving a 1-inch border. Unroll the remaining pizza crust and lay it on top  of the filling; crimp the edges to seal. Brush the empanada with the egg wash and, using a paring knife, cut a few slits in the top. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes, until  puffed and browned. Slide onto a rack to cool completely, about 1 hour. Cut into squares and serve.  

Make Ahead

The empanada can be  kept at room temperature for a few hours before serving.  

