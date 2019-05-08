Ember-Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Coconut Caramel
Victor Protasio
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Sheldon Simeon
June 2019

Pulled from the coals, these super-tender, puddinglike charred sweet potatoes from chef Sheldon Simeon make an unforgettable side dish thanks to the rich and creamy ginger-spiked coconut caramel. With plenty of fresh ginger and a rich coconut flavor, the sauce isn’t too sweet, but just right. (Try the leftover caramel spooned over a biscuit, or stir it into coffee.) Try the sweet potatoes with Simeon’s summer luau recipes, like Huli Huli Chicken Wings or Pulehu Steak Tip Skewers with Maui Onion Finadene Sauce.

Ingredients

  • 2 (13.5-ounce) cans coconut milk, well-shaken and stirred, divided
  • 1/2 cup coconut sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon coconut oil
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped peeled fresh ginger (from 1 [4-inch] piece)
  • 4 large (15-ounce) sweet potatoes
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter (3 ounce), at room temperature

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together 1 can coconut milk, coconut sugar, and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high; immediately reduce heat to medium-low to maintain a light simmer. Simmer, stirring occasionally, 30 minutes. During the last 5 to 8 minutes of cooking time, begin stirring often, scraping bottom of pan to incorporate the darker caramel bits into sauce. Once sauce has turned a dark amber and has thickened to coat the back of a spoon, remove from heat. Stir in coconut oil and vanilla.

Step 2    

Stir together remaining can coconut milk and ginger in a separate medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Remove from heat, and let stand 30 minutes. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl, and discard solids. Stir into coconut-caramel mixture.

Step 3    

Wrap each sweet potato in heavy-duty aluminum foil. Place sweet potatoes on bottom grate of grill.

Step 4    

Light 1 charcoal chimney starter filled with briquettes. When briquettes are covered with gray ash, pour coals over sweet potatoes. Roast sweet potatoes, rotating occasionally, until completely tender, 40 minutes to 1 hour. Remove potatoes from coals, and let cool 10 to 15 minutes. Remove foil, and cut potatoes in half. Top evenly with butter and desired amount of coconut-caramel mixture.

