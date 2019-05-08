Ember-Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Coconut Caramel

How to Make It

Step 1 Stir together 1 can coconut milk, coconut sugar, and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high; immediately reduce heat to medium-low to maintain a light simmer. Simmer, stirring occasionally, 30 minutes. During the last 5 to 8 minutes of cooking time, begin stirring often, scraping bottom of pan to incorporate the darker caramel bits into sauce. Once sauce has turned a dark amber and has thickened to coat the back of a spoon, remove from heat. Stir in coconut oil and vanilla.

Step 2 Stir together remaining can coconut milk and ginger in a separate medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Remove from heat, and let stand 30 minutes. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl, and discard solids. Stir into coconut-caramel mixture.

Step 3 Wrap each sweet potato in heavy-duty aluminum foil. Place sweet potatoes on bottom grate of grill.