Elixir Bonbon Floats 
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Courtney McBroom
October 2015

Chef Courtney McBroom makes a fantastic version of homemade root beer for these playful ice-cream floats. Slideshow: More Ice Cream Recipes

Ingredients

Elixir

  • 2 cups water
  • 1 3/4 cups sugar
  • Three 2-inch pieces of orange peel 
  • One 1-inch piece of fresh ginger, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon sassafras (see Note)
  • 1 tablespoon sarsaparilla (see Note)
  • 1/2 cinnamon stick (1 1/2 inches)
  • 1 star anise
  • 5 cloves
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 2 1/2 cups cold sparkling water

Bonbons

  • 12 ounces bittersweet chocolate (70%), finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup coconut oil
  • 1 pint vanilla ice cream

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the elixir

In a saucepan, combine everything except the vanilla and sparkling water and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Let cool for 1 hour. Strain through a fine sieve and stir in the vanilla, then refrigerate until well chilled, about 1 hour. 

Step 2    Make the bonbons

In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the chocolate with the coconut  oil on high power in 30-second bursts until nearly melted. Stir until melted and smooth. Let cool completely.  

Step 3    

Using a 1-tablespoon scoop, scoop 30 ice cream balls onto wax-paper-lined plates and freeze until firm, 20 minutes. Using  2 spoons, dip 1 ice cream ball at a time in the cooled chocolate mixture and return to the plate. Freeze the bonbons until very firm.  

Step 4    

For each drink, pour 1/4 cup of the elixir into a chilled glass. Add 3 bonbons, top with 1/4 cup of sparkling water and serve. 

Make Ahead

The bonbons can be frozen for up to 1 week. The elixir can be refrigerated for up to 1 month.  

Notes

Sassafras and sarsaparilla, key ingredients in root beer, come from the bark of a tree and a tropical root respectively. Both are available at kalustyans.com.

