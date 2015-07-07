Eli Cash's Baby
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
John deBary

John deBary loves Fentimans offbeat dandelion and burdock root soda both on its own and mixed into drinks. “It has an intriguing herbal bitterness that you find in many Italian liqueurs,” he says. He uses the soda in place of the amaro in the bourbon-based Eli Cash. Slideshow: More Nonalcoholic Drink Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 ounces chilled Fentimans dandelion and burdock root soda (see Note)
  • 2 1/2 ounces chilled root beer
  • 1/2 ounces Ginger Syrup
  • Ice
  • 1 orange twist, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine both sodas with the Ginger Syrup. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled coupe. Pinch the orange twist over the drink and add to the coupe.

Notes

Fentimans is available from amazon.com

