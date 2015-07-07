Eli Cash's Baby

John deBary loves Fentimans offbeat dandelion and burdock root soda both on its own and mixed into drinks. “It has an intriguing herbal bitterness that you find in many Italian liqueurs,” he says. He uses the soda in place of the amaro in the bourbon-based Eli Cash.
In a mixing glass, combine both sodas with the Ginger Syrup. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled coupe. Pinch the orange twist over the drink and add to the coupe.
Fentimans is available from amazon.com
