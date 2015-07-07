Eli Cash
This dark, rich cocktail from Charleston mixologist Ryan Casey tastes uncannily like root beer. Casey, a fan of Wes Anderson movies, named the drink after Owen Wilson’s man-child character in The Royal Tenenbaums. “It’s a grown-up play on something familiar to us when we were kids,” he says.   Slideshow: Whiskey Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces bourbon, preferably Old Forester
  • 1 ounce Averna amaro
  • 1/2 ounce Art in the Age root liqueur
  • Dash of chocolate bitters
  • Ice
  • 1 orange twist, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the bourbon, amaro, root liqueur and bitters. Fill the shaker with ice, shake vigorously for 30 seconds and strain into  a chilled coupe. Pinch the orange twist over the drink and add to the glass.

