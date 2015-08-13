El Original Queso

"In Texas, whether you're at a restaurant or a house party or a church youth group meeting, there are always people gathered around a nice, big bowl of queso—almost like they're gathered around a fire."—Lisa Fain of New York City restaurant El Original. This version is from the restaurant's chef, Morgan Robinson. Slideshow: More Party Dip Recipes
How to Make It
In a bowl, mix the tomatoes with the onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice and salt.
In an enameled medium cast-iron casserole, melt the cheese with the milk over low heat, stirring often, until smooth, 7 minutes.
Meanwhile, melt the butter in a medium skillet. Add the jalapeños and onion and cook over moderately high heat until softened, about 7 minutes. Stir in the cumin and salt.
Stir the jalapeño mixture into the melted cheese. Off the heat, stir in the pico de gallo. Serve hot with tortilla chips and lime wedges.
Serve With
Tortilla chips
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5