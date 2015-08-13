El Original Queso
Morgan Robinson
September 2015

"In Texas, whether you're at a restaurant or a house party or a church youth group meeting, there are always people gathered around a nice, big bowl of queso—almost like they're gathered around a fire."—Lisa Fain of New York City restaurant El Original. This version is from the restaurant's chef, Morgan Robinson. Slideshow: More Party Dip Recipes

Ingredients

Pico de Gallo

  • 1 cup chopped cherry tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons chopped sweet onion
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped 
  • 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • Pinch of kosher salt

Queso

  • 2 pounds Velveeta, cubed
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 9 jalapeños, seeded and chopped (about 3/4 cup)
  • 1/4 cup chopped sweet onion
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Tortilla chips, for serving
  • Lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the pico de gallo:

In a bowl, mix the tomatoes with the onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice and salt.

Step 2    Make the queso:

In an enameled medium cast-iron casserole, melt the cheese with the milk over low heat, stirring often, until smooth, 7 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a medium skillet. Add the jalapeños and onion and cook over moderately high heat  until softened, about 7 minutes. Stir in the cumin and salt.

Step 4    

Stir the jalapeño mixture into the melted cheese. Off the heat, stir in the pico de gallo. Serve hot with tortilla chips and lime wedges.

Serve With

Tortilla chips

