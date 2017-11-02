Einkorn Shortbreads

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 300°. In a food processor, pulse the confectioners’ sugar with the brown sugar until combined. Add the butter and pulse to combine. Add the einkorn flour, all-purpose flour and salt and pulse until the dough comes together. Divide in half and press into disks. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Roll out each disk of dough between 2 sheets of parchment paper into a 1/4-inch-thick round. Peel off the top layer of parchment. Using a 2 1/2-inch round cookie cutter, stamp out cookies and transfer to 2 baking sheets, spaced 1/2 inch apart. Using a small star-shaped cookie cutter, stamp out a star in the upper right corner of each cookie. Transfer the stars to a separate baking sheet. Reroll the scraps and cut out more cookies.