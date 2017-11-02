Einkorn Shortbreads

In her quest to re-create the quinessential flavor of her grandmother’s butter cookies, chef-owner Roxana Jullapat of L.A.’s Friends & Family came up with these unique cookies with toasty, nutty and caramel-like notes. “I have a crush on einkorn,” she admits, “which I blame on my local miller, Nan Kohler, of GRIST & TOLL.” Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 300°. In a food processor, pulse the confectioners’ sugar with the brown sugar until combined. Add the butter and pulse to combine. Add the einkorn flour, all-purpose flour and salt and pulse until the dough comes together. Divide in half and press into disks. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Roll out each disk of dough between 2 sheets of parchment paper into a 1/4-inch-thick round. Peel off the top layer of parchment. Using a 2 1/2-inch round cookie cutter, stamp out cookies and transfer to 2 baking sheets, spaced 1/2 inch apart. Using a small star-shaped cookie cutter, stamp out a star in the upper right corner of each cookie. Transfer the stars to a separate baking sheet. Reroll the scraps and cut out more cookies.
Bake the cookies and stars until deep golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes for the cookies and 10 to 12 minutes for the stars. Transfer the baking sheets to wire racks and let cool completely.
Make Ahead
Notes
Einkorn flour is available from jovialfoods.com.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: lhauser
Review Body: Jovial Foods offers All Purpose and Whole Wheat einkorn flour. Not Whole Grain. Which should I order? Thanks.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2018-02-22