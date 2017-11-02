Eggs Benedict Salad 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
December 2017

Instead of starting his day with traditional eggs Benedict, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple opts for this healthier salad. To mimic hollandaise, he makes a richly flavored yogurt dressing, and he tosses that with greens, torn ham and crunchy English muffin croutons. It’s a deeply satisfying and healthy alternative to heavier brunch options. Slideshow: More Eggs Benedict Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 English muffins, split and torn into bite-size pieces 
  • 8 large eggs 
  • 1/4 cup yogurt 
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard 
  • 1/8 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 5 ounces mixed baby greens 
  • 1/2 head of radicchio, torn into bite-size pieces 
  • 4 ounces thinly sliced ham, torn into bite-size pieces 
  • 1/3 cup snipped chives 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the English muffins on  a baking sheet and toast for about 7 minutes, until golden. Let cool.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, bring a large, deep skillet of water to a simmer. One at a time, crack the eggs into a small bowl, then gently slide them into the skillet. Poach over moderately low heat until the whites are set and the yolks are runny, 4 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the poached eggs to a plate. 

Step 3    

In a large bowl, whisk the yogurt with the olive oil, mustard, lemon zest and lemon juice. Season the dressing with salt and pepper. Add the mixed greens, radicchio, ham, chives and croutons and toss to coat. Transfer to plates and top with the poached eggs. Sprinkle with pepper and serve right away.

