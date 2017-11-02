Eggs Benedict Salad 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the English muffins on a baking sheet and toast for about 7 minutes, until golden. Let cool.

Step 2 Meanwhile, bring a large, deep skillet of water to a simmer. One at a time, crack the eggs into a small bowl, then gently slide them into the skillet. Poach over moderately low heat until the whites are set and the yolks are runny, 4 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the poached eggs to a plate.