Eggplant with Pomegranate, Millet and Mint

How to Make It

Step 1 Dice eggplant into 1/2-inch pieces. Place in a large bowl, sprinkle with salt and mix well. Set aside for 20 to 30 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, to prepare the millet, rinse under cold running water and drain well. Place into a medium saucepan, add 2 cups water and a good pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, cover with a lid and reduce to the lowest setting.

Step 3 Cook for 20 minutes, by which time all the water will have been absorbed and the millet will be tender. Remove from the heat, keep the lid on and allow to sit for 5 minutes before fluffing up with a fork. Set aside to cool slightly while periodically fluffing up with a fork to prevent clumps.

Step 4 Drain liquid from the eggplant. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add eggplant and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring often until golden and tender. Add garlic and ginger and cook while stirring for 30 seconds. Add the spices and cook 20 seconds, or until fragrant. Add chopped tomatoes and a touch of water (just enough to stop the base from catching and burning). Reduce the heat, partially cover the pan with a lid and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, until the tomatoes have collapsed and formed a thick sauce and the eggplant is meltingly soft. Add pomegranate molasses and adjust seasoning, if needed.