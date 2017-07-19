Eggplant Mash-Up 
Christopher Testani
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Andrew Zimmern
August 2017

Jamaica’s produce can be breathtaking thanks to the country’s rich volcanic soil. Over the last decade, farmers have started upgrading both the diversity of what’s planted and the quality. This casual side dish—a blend of grilled eggplant and crunchy-tender curried cabbage that’s not loaded with oil—bursts with the flavor that’s the result of both. Slideshow: More Eggplant Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 large eggplants (2 pounds total), cut into 1-inch-thick rounds 
  • Sea salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 medium shallot, minced  
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced  
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Madras curry powder 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano  
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin  
  • 3 cups thinly sliced Savoy cabbage (9 ounces) 
  • 1 pint multicolored cherry tomatoes, halved  
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced 
  • 1/3 cup chopped parsley,  plus leaves for garnish 
  • 1/4 small red onion, minced  
  • 1/4 cup chopped mint,  plus leaves for garnish 
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro, plus sprigs for garnish 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice  

How to Make It

Step 1    

Arrange the eggplant rounds in a single layer on a wire rack set on a rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt, cover with  a second baking sheet and let stand for 1 hour. Pat dry. 

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat the broiler. Season the eggplant with salt; brush with 2 tablespoons of the oil. Grill over moderate heat, turning once, until tender, 8 to  10 minutes. Transfer to the rack to cool. Cut into 1-inch pieces. 

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, heat the remaining  2 tablespoons of oil. Add  the shallot, garlic, curry powder, oregano and cumin and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add the cabbage and cook until softened, 3 minutes.  

Step 4    

In a bowl, combine the eggplant, cabbage, tomatoes,  bell pepper, parsley, onion, mint, cilantro and lime juice; season with salt and pepper. Top with parsley and mint leaves  and cilantro sprigs and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up