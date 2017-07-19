Eggplant Mash-Up 

Jamaica’s produce can be breathtaking thanks to the country’s rich volcanic soil. Over the last decade, farmers have started upgrading both the diversity of what’s planted and the quality. This casual side dish—a blend of grilled eggplant and crunchy-tender curried cabbage that’s not loaded with oil—bursts with the flavor that’s the result of both. Slideshow: More Eggplant Recipes
How to Make It
Arrange the eggplant rounds in a single layer on a wire rack set on a rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt, cover with a second baking sheet and let stand for 1 hour. Pat dry.
Light a grill or preheat the broiler. Season the eggplant with salt; brush with 2 tablespoons of the oil. Grill over moderate heat, turning once, until tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to the rack to cool. Cut into 1-inch pieces.
Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the shallot, garlic, curry powder, oregano and cumin and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add the cabbage and cook until softened, 3 minutes.
In a bowl, combine the eggplant, cabbage, tomatoes, bell pepper, parsley, onion, mint, cilantro and lime juice; season with salt and pepper. Top with parsley and mint leaves and cilantro sprigs and serve.
Author Name: JenRistine
Review Body: Roasted eggplant instead of grilling and used yellow onion instead of shallots and eliminated mint but still, GREAT warm or cold! My 8 yr old likes it, too.
Date Published: 2018-03-07