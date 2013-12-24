Eggplant Grilled Cheese Sandwich
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
October 2015

Add these flavorful grilled eggplants to make a great vegetarian grilled cheese sandwich. Slideshow: Fantastic Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound Japanese eggplant, cut into 1/2-inch planks
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil, plus extra for brushing
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt, or to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 8 slices bread
  • 6 ounces aged cheddar, sliced
  • Pickles, mustard, thinly sliced onions, balsamic vinegar, tomatoes (optional condiments)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl mix together the vegetable oil, garlic, salt and pepper. Toss the eggplant in the marinade.

Step 2    

Heat the grill, and when hot, brush the grill with oil. Place the eggplant directly on the grill, grilling both sides for 3-5 minutes each. Season with additional salt and pepper if desired.

Step 3    

Brush the outer sides of bread with oil and then assemble the sandwiches with the grilled eggplant, cheese and any desired additional condiments.

Step 4    

Place the sandwiches on the grill, weighed down with a skillet or grill weights. Grill each side until golden.

