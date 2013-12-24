Eggplant Grilled Cheese Sandwich

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl mix together the vegetable oil, garlic, salt and pepper. Toss the eggplant in the marinade.

Step 2 Heat the grill, and when hot, brush the grill with oil. Place the eggplant directly on the grill, grilling both sides for 3-5 minutes each. Season with additional salt and pepper if desired.

Step 3 Brush the outer sides of bread with oil and then assemble the sandwiches with the grilled eggplant, cheese and any desired additional condiments.