This stir-fried eggplant adobo recipe from chef Sheldon Simeon gets its deliciously sweet-sour flavor from a sauce of apple cider vinegar and oyster sauce with loads of dimension thanks to a generous amount of garlic, ginger, and berbere seasoning (an Ethiopian spice blend featuring fenugreek, paprika, chiles, and several other spices that can be found online and at Whole Foods). Chicken wings further enrich the sauce with fat and flavor—after removing them from the sauce, enjoy them as cook’s snack, if you like, or serve them alongside the eggplant. Use a premium oyster sauce, such as Megachef, for this recipe, and seek out Japanese eggplant—both can be found at Asian grocery stores. We love this dish with steamed white rice—it is the perfect vessel to sop up extra sauce.