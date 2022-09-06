Eggnog Cheesecake

Bake in preheated oven until light golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack, and let cool completely, about 30 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 325°F.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray; set aside. Stir together gingersnap crumbs, pecans, melted butter, sugar, and salt in a medium bowl until evenly combined. Press into bottom and 1 1/2 inches up sides of prepared springform pan.

Beat cream cheese with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating until each is combined. Add brown sugar, eggnog, flour, vanilla, salt, and nutmeg, beating until just combined, about 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed. Pour into prepared Crust. Gently tap springform pan on counter 3 to 5 times to release air bubbles. Bake at 325°F for 30 minutes.

Reduce oven temperature to 250°F (do not remove cheesecake from oven), and bake at 250°F for 45 minutes. Turn oven off (keep door closed); let cheesecake stand in oven for 45 minutes. Remove cheesecake from oven (center of cheesecake should be almost set and jiggle slightly); let cool on a wire rack until room temperature, about 2 hours.

Cover cheesecake, and chill until cold, about 6 hours. Run a knife around outer edges of cheesecake to loosen from sides of springform pan; remove sides of springform pan.