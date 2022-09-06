Recipes Desserts Cheesecakes Eggnog Cheesecake There's a lot to love about this Eggnog Cheesecake, especially if the creamy, sweet drink is one of your holiday favorites. The filling is made with actual eggnog, as well as fragrant vanilla extract, ground nutmeg, and light brown sugar to really drive the flavor home. A crispy gingersnap and pecan crust makes it even more festive, as does the boozy whipped cream topping. Baking the cheesecake first at a higher temperature before reducing the heat allows the outside of the cake to set and the inside to cook slowly, ensuring a crispy crust with a creamy filling without having to use a water bath while baking. If you'd like, you can make the cake in advance, freeze it, and then thaw it in the fridge the night before you want to enjoy it (just hold the whipped cream until right before you serve). By Anna Theoktisto Anna Theoktisto Instagram Anna Theoktisto is a recipe tester and developer. Anna has been working in Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2017, and her recipes and writing have appeared in over 10 nationally distributed print publications, as well as on various digital platforms. When not in the kitchen, Anna enjoys hiking with her son, husband, and 2 dogs, and fostering puppies for a local animal rescue group. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 6, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo by Fred Hardy II / Food Styling by Ruth Blackburn / Prop Styling by Christina Brockman Active Time: 20 mins Chill Time: 6 hrs Total Time: 10 hrs 50 mins Servings: 12 Ingredients Curst Cooking spray 2 cups gingersnap crumbs (from 1 [12-ounce] package) ½ cup finely chopped pecans ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons (3 ounces) melted unsalted butter 1 tablespoon granulated sugar ¼ teaspoon kosher salt Filling 3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, at room temperature 3 large eggs 1 cup packed light brown sugar 1 cup refrigerated eggnog 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour 2 teaspoons vanilla extract ½ teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg, plus more for garnish Toppings 1 cup heavy whipping cream 3 tablespoons powdered sugar 2 teaspoons bourbon Directions Prepare the Crust: Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray; set aside. Stir together gingersnap crumbs, pecans, melted butter, sugar, and salt in a medium bowl until evenly combined. Press into bottom and 1 1/2 inches up sides of prepared springform pan. Bake in preheated oven until light golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack, and let cool completely, about 30 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 325°F. Prepare the Filling: Beat cream cheese with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating until each is combined. Add brown sugar, eggnog, flour, vanilla, salt, and nutmeg, beating until just combined, about 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed. Pour into prepared Crust. Gently tap springform pan on counter 3 to 5 times to release air bubbles. Bake at 325°F for 30 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 250°F (do not remove cheesecake from oven), and bake at 250°F for 45 minutes. Turn oven off (keep door closed); let cheesecake stand in oven for 45 minutes. Remove cheesecake from oven (center of cheesecake should be almost set and jiggle slightly); let cool on a wire rack until room temperature, about 2 hours. Cover cheesecake, and chill until cold, about 6 hours. Run a knife around outer edges of cheesecake to loosen from sides of springform pan; remove sides of springform pan. Beat heavy cream, powdered sugar, and bourbon in a large bowl with an electric mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form, about 2 minutes. Dollop whipped cream evenly over chilled cheesecake. Garnish with additional nutmeg, and serve. Store cheesecake in an airtight container or wrapped in plastic wrap in refrigerator for up to 3 days. Print