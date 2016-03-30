Egg Salad with Lovage on Seeded Quick Bread

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the bread Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large bowl, whisk both flours with the sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, baking powder and salt. Stir in the buttermilk and hot water just until the dough comes together. Scrape the dough onto a parchment paper–lined baking sheet and shape into an 8-inch round. Bake for about 40 minutes, until golden and cooked through and the bread sounds hollow when tapped. Transfer the bread to a rack to cool completely.

Step 2 Meanwhile, make the egg salad In a medium saucepan, cover the eggs with 2 inches of water and bring to a rolling boil. Cover, remove from the heat and let stand for 10 minutes. Transfer the eggs to ice water to cool, then drain, peel and lightly mash them.