Egg Salad with Herbs and Pickles

In this simple version of egg salad, Food & Wine’s Kay Chun forgoes mayonnaise in favor of tangy Greek yogurt. She amps up the flavor with herbs like parsley and tarragon as well as tangy capers and crunchy cornichons. This egg salad is excellent on crackers or in a sandwich, but to dress it up, serve it piled on a bed of crisp lettuce or over juicy tomatoes. Slideshow: More Egg Salad Recipes