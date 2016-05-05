Egg Salad with Herbs and Pickles

In this simple version of egg salad, Food & Wine’s Kay Chun forgoes mayonnaise in favor of tangy Greek yogurt. She amps up the flavor with herbs like parsley and tarragon as well as tangy capers and crunchy cornichons. This egg salad is excellent on crackers or in a sandwich, but to dress it up, serve it piled on a bed of crisp lettuce or over juicy tomatoes. Slideshow: More Egg Salad Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, cover the eggs with 1 inch of water. Bring to a full boil, then cover and remove the pan from the heat. Let stand for 10 minutes. Drain and cool the eggs under cold running water. Peel and chop the eggs.
In a large bowl, combine the eggs with all of the remaining ingredients, mashing with a fork, and season with salt and pepper.
Serve With
Crackers or in sandwiches.
