Egg Salad with Greek Yogurt and Parsley

Greek yogurt ups the creaminess factor in this delicious egg salad, which gets a little kick from paprika and spicy brown mustard. Plus: How to Make Greek Yogurt
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large bowl, whisk together the Greek yogurt, mustard, paprika, salt and pepper.
Step 2
Stir the celery and parsley into the dressing. Gently fold in the hard-boiled eggs until completely coated with the dressing.
Step 3
Chill and serve with crackers, toasts, vegetables, or in a sandwich.
