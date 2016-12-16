Egg Rolls
© DL Acken
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kei Lum and Diora Fong Chan

This classic pork egg rolls fry up crisp and golden. This recipe originally appeared in CHINA: THE COOKBOOK by Kei Lum and Diora Fong Chan.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups (16 fluid ounces/475 milliliters) vegetable oil, plus 1 tablespoon for frying
  • 2 ounce/50 gram pork tenderloin, sliced into 1/8-inch/3-mm strips
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, plus extra to taste
  • 2 teaspoons light soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons rice wine
  • 1/2 ounce/ 100 grams chives, cut into 3/4-inch/2-cm lengths
  • 8 egg roll wrappers
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch (cornflour)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet (frying pan) over medium-high heat, add the pork, and stir-fry for 4–5 minutes until cooked through.

Step 2    

Combine the salt, soy sauce, and wine and add it to the mixture. Stir-fry for another 1 minute. Adjust the seasoning to taste, then transfer to a plate and set aside to cool.

Step 3    

Place an egg roll wrapper on a cutting board, place a portion of filling at one end, and roll the wrapper into a 4-inch/10-cm-long egg roll, folding in the edges as you roll. Repeat with the remaining egg roll wrappers and filling. Combine the cornstarch (cornflour) with 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl. Dab the edges of the egg roll with the cornstarch water and seal.

Step 4    

Heat the 2 cups (16 fluid ounces/475 milliliters) oil in a wok or deep saucepan to 350°F/180°C, or until a cube of bread browns in 30 seconds. Carefully lower the egg rolls into the hot oil, in batches, and deep-fry for 2 minutes, turning, until golden and crispy. Use a slotted spoon to carefully transfer the egg rolls to a plate lined with paper towels. Serve immediately.

