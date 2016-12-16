How to Make It

Step 1 Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet (frying pan) over medium-high heat, add the pork, and stir-fry for 4–5 minutes until cooked through.

Step 2 Combine the salt, soy sauce, and wine and add it to the mixture. Stir-fry for another 1 minute. Adjust the seasoning to taste, then transfer to a plate and set aside to cool.

Step 3 Place an egg roll wrapper on a cutting board, place a portion of filling at one end, and roll the wrapper into a 4-inch/10-cm-long egg roll, folding in the edges as you roll. Repeat with the remaining egg roll wrappers and filling. Combine the cornstarch (cornflour) with 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl. Dab the edges of the egg roll with the cornstarch water and seal.